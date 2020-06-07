Morning Sweetwater County Weather: June 7, 2020

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (June 7, 2020) — Here is your Rock Springs, Green River, and Sweetwater County seven-day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – Scattered showers before noon, then scattered showers and thunderstorms between noon and 1 pm, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 1 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 57. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 8 to 13 mph increasing to 17 to 22 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 34 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Tonight – Scattered rain showers, possibly mixing with snow after midnight, then gradually ending. Some thunder is also possible. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33. Breezy, with a west wind 8 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

Monday – A slight chance of snow showers between 9 am and 10 am, then a slight chance of rain showers after 10 am. Partly sunny, with a high near 52. Breezy, with a west wind 13 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 32. Breezy, with a west wind 9 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 59. Breezy, with a west wind 8 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 36. Breezy, with a west wind 6 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 68. Breezy.

Wednesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 40.

Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 76.

Thursday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 45.

Friday – Sunny, with a high near 84.

Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 49.

Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 82. Breezy.