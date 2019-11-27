Morning Sweetwater County Weather: Nov. 27, 2019, Wednesday

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Nov, 27, 2019) – Here is your Rock Springs, Green River, and Sweetwater County seven-day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – A slight chance of snow between 8 am and noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 29. Wind chill values as low as -5. Breezy, with an east southeast wind 10 to 16 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a low around 14. East wind around 9 mph.

Thanksgiving Day – A 40 percent chance of snow after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 39. South wind 9 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Thursday Night – A 50 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 18. Southeast wind 7 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.

Friday – Snow likely. Cloudy, with a high near 35. Southeast wind 10 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Friday Night – A 40 percent chance of snow, mainly before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 8. West wind around 14 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Saturday – A 20 percent chance of snow before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 22. Breezy.

Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around -1.

Sunday – Partly sunny, with a high near 22.

Sunday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 5.

Monday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 30.

Monday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 12.

Tuesday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 32.