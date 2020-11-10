Morning Sweetwater County Weather: November 10, 2020

(November 10, 2020) — Here is Sweetwater County’s seven-day forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – Scattered flurries before 2 pm, then a slight chance of snow between 2 pm and 3 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 30. Windy, with a west wind 22 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight – A 30 percent chance of snow, mainly after 3 am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 18. Breezy, with a southwest wind 9 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Veterans Day – A 40 percent chance of snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 32. Breezy, with a west wind 9 to 14 mph increasing to 16 to 21 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph. New snow accumulation of less than a half-inch possible.

Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 16. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 9 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 34. West southwest wind 8 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Thursday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 16. South wind around 7 mph.

Friday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 37.

Friday Night – A chance of snow between 11 pm and midnight, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 22. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday – Snow showers likely, mainly before 11 am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 41. Breezy. The chance of precipitation is 60%.

Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 19. Breezy.

Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 36. Breezy.

Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 18.

Monday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 45.