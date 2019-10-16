Morning Sweetwater County Weather: October 16, 2019, Wednesday

Here is your Rock Springs, Green River, and Sweetwater County seven-day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – Mostly sunny, with a high near 68. Light southwest wind becoming west southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a low around 31. West southwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming south after midnight.

Thursday – Partly sunny, with a high near 67. Breezy, with a light south wind becoming south southwest 13 to 18 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Thursday Night – Scattered rain showers after 7 pm, mixing with snow after 4 am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29. Breezy, with a southwest wind 11 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. The chance of precipitation is 40%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

Friday – Scattered rain and snow showers before 7 am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 49. Breezy, with a west wind 15 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 23. Breezy, with a west wind 17 to 22 mph decreasing to 7 to 12 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.

Saturday – A 20 percent chance of showers after 1 pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 54. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 7 to 12 mph increasing to 13 to 18 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Saturday Night – A chance of rain showers before 8 pm, then a chance of rain and snow showers between 8 pm and 9 pm, then a chance of snow showers after 9 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 23. Breezy. The chance of precipitation is 50%.

Sunday – A 20 percent chance of snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 39. Windy.

Sunday Night – A 20 percent chance of snow showers before 7 pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 22. Windy.

Monday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 46. Windy.

Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 25. Windy.

Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 54. Breezy.