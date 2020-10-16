Morning Sweetwater County Weather: October 16, 2020

(October 16, 2020) — Here is your Sweetwater County Weather for the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming

Today – Sunny, with a high near 58. Windy, with a west southwest wind 14 to 19 mph increasing to 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph.

Sponsor

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 41. Windy, with a west southwest wind 22 to 30 mph, with gusts as high as 45 mph.

Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 60. Very windy, with a west wind 23 to 28 mph increasing to 31 to 36 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 55 mph.

Saturday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36. Windy, with a west wind 23 to 28 mph decreasing to 13 to 18 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 41 mph.

Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 58. Breezy, with a west wind 13 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph.

Advertisement

Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 37. Breezy, with a west wind 14 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph.

Monday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 60. Breezy, with a west wind 14 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 31. Breezy.

Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 59. Breezy.

Advertisement

Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 36. Breezy.

Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 62. Breezy.

Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 35. Breezy.

Thursday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 56. Breezy.