Morning Sweetwater County Weather: October 22, 2020

(October 22, 2020) — Here is the Sweetwater County seven-day weather forecast from the U.S. Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – Mostly sunny, with a high near 45. West wind 7 to 13 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 16. East northeast wind 7 to 14 mph.

Friday – Partly sunny, with a high near 41. Calm wind becoming southwest 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon.

Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 31. Southwest wind 7 to 11 mph.

Saturday – Scattered showers after 1 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 51. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 11 to 16 mph increasing to 18 to 23 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 34 mph. The chance of precipitation is 40%.

Saturday Night – Scattered rain showers before 7 pm, then rain and snow showers likely between 7 pm and 8 pm, then snow showers likely after 8 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 10. Breezy, with a west wind 17 to 22 mph becoming north northwest 10 to 15 mph in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph. The chance of precipitation is 60%.

Sunday – Scattered snow showers. Patchy blowing snow between 9 am and 5 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 16. Blustery, with an east northeast wind 18 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph. The chance of precipitation is 50%.

Sunday Night – Scattered snow showers, mainly before 1 am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 3. Blustery. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Monday – Isolated snow showers before 1 pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 25. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 6.

Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 37.

Tuesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 17.

Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 45.