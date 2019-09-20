Morning Sweetwater County Weather: September 20, 2019, Friday

Here is your Rock Springs, Green River, and Sweetwater County seven-day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.
Today – A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly between 10 am and 5 pm. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds. Mostly sunny, with a high near 61. Breezy, with a west wind 9 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.
Tonight – Isolated showers and thunderstorms before 9 pm, then isolated showers between 9 pm and midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 32. Breezy, with a west wind 10 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.
Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 59. Breezy, with a west wind 9 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.
Saturday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 31. West wind 6 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.
Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 66. West southwest wind 6 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Sunday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 37. West wind 5 to 7 mph becoming south southwest after midnight.
Monday – A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 68.
Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 36.
Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 68.
Tuesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 38.
Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 69.
Wednesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 39.
Thursday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 69. Breezy.