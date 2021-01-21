Finalists announced for Scholar-Athlete Award in Wyoming

Tyler Johnson, [email protected]
DOUGLAS, WYOMING (January 21, 2021) – The Wyoming Chapter of the National Football Foundation Scholar-Athlete Award announced the 11 high school finalists for 2020.
Mountain View High School senior lineman Hunter Meeks and Lovell High School senior running back CJ Lindsay were named one of the finalists. Because of this honor, they will receive a $1,200 scholarship and a chance to be named the Wyoming Scholar-Athlete of the Year, which puts them in the running for an additional $1,200 scholarship.
The Scholar-Athlete Awards are based 40 percent on football ability, 40 percent on academic achievement and 20 percent on Extra Curricular activities and Citizenship in their respective schools and in their communities. Leadership roles are a great incentive in scoring. To qualify, a scholar-athlete must have a Grade Point Average of 3.0 or better.
The full list of athletes who were named as finalists include:
Class 1A 6-man
Hadley Abarr, Meeteetse
Dalton Peterson, Encampment
Class 1A 9-man
Colter Collver, Wind River
Bodie Herring, Southeast
Class 2A
Back – CJ Lindsay, Lovell
Lineman – Hunter Meeks, Mountain View
Class 3A
Back – Nic Talich, Cody
Lineman – Rylan Koehn, Riverton
Class 4A
Back – Graedyn Buell, Cheyenne East
Back – Andrew Johnson, Cheyenne Central
Lineman – Quinton Mangus, Sheridan