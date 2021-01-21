Finalists announced for Scholar-Athlete Award in Wyoming

Advertisement

Tyler Johnson, [email protected]

DOUGLAS, WYOMING (January 21, 2021) – The Wyoming Chapter of the National Football Foundation Scholar-Athlete Award announced the 11 high school finalists for 2020.

Mountain View High School senior lineman Hunter Meeks and Lovell High School senior running back CJ Lindsay were named one of the finalists. Because of this honor, they will receive a $1,200 scholarship and a chance to be named the Wyoming Scholar-Athlete of the Year, which puts them in the running for an additional $1,200 scholarship.

The Scholar-Athlete Awards are based 40 percent on football ability, 40 percent on academic achievement and 20 percent on Extra Curricular activities and Citizenship in their respective schools and in their communities. Leadership roles are a great incentive in scoring. To qualify, a scholar-athlete must have a Grade Point Average of 3.0 or better.

The full list of athletes who were named as finalists include:

Class 1A 6-man

Hadley Abarr, Meeteetse

Dalton Peterson, Encampment

Class 1A 9-man

Colter Collver, Wind River

Bodie Herring, Southeast

Class 2A

Back – CJ Lindsay, Lovell

Lineman – Hunter Meeks, Mountain View

Class 3A

Back – Nic Talich, Cody

Lineman – Rylan Koehn, Riverton

Class 4A

Back – Graedyn Buell, Cheyenne East

Back – Andrew Johnson, Cheyenne Central

Lineman – Quinton Mangus, Sheridan