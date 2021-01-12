Music for Vets breaks record for monetary donations

Advertisement

Tyler Johnson, [email protected]

GREEN RIVER, WYOMING (January 12, 2021) – The 7th annual Music for Vets raised over $30,400 this past weekend for the local veterans relief fund.

Advertisement

The total is new record high for the event, which is hosted by the American Legion Tom Whitmore Post 28 in Green River. Last year, the benefit concert raised over $28,100.

According to Post Commander Tom Niemiec, the reason behind the record-breaking total is that there were more online ways to participate leading up to Saturday’s concert and more people are aware of it.

“We’re growing every year,” he said. “More people are becoming more aware.”

This year, there was an online raffle and a 307 Cornhole event that helped raise money before the concert.

Bands and musicians who performed this year included American Hitmen, Ron Keel, Zamtrip, Wayne Hoskins Band and Sin City Screamers.