MW presidents meeting Thursday to discuss potential football season

Aug 31, 2019; Laramie, WY, USA; Wyoming Cowboys running back Xazavian Valladay (6) against the Missouri Tigers at War Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Babbitt-UW Media-Athletics

LARAMIE, WYOMING (September 22, 2020) – College football in the state of Wyoming could be right around the corner.

 

According to several reports, Mountain West Conference presidents will meet Thursday, Sept. 24, evening to discuss the future of a potential eight-game season.

Pete Thamel of Yahoo Sports was the first to report.

