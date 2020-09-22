MW presidents meeting Thursday to discuss potential football season

Tyler Johnson

LARAMIE, WYOMING (September 22, 2020) – College football in the state of Wyoming could be right around the corner.

According to several reports, Mountain West Conference presidents will meet Thursday, Sept. 24, evening to discuss the future of a potential eight-game season.

Pete Thamel of Yahoo Sports was the first to report.

Source: Mountain West presidents have a meeting confirmed for Thursday night to discuss the return of football. There’s a potential vote that night as well. But not one scheduled. MWC hopes to come back Oct 24 and play 8-game schedule. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) September 22, 2020