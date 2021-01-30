My Takes with Tom Ellis looks into the SEDC

Advertisement

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (January 30, 2021) – Economic development can be a very strange looking animal – not only difficult to describe but also to accomplish.

Over the years, cities and counties across the country have come to understand that the economic health and growth of an area is something that must be aggressively addressed and sought after. It simply doesn’t happen by chance that companies choose to operate in one location over another.

There are many factors necessary for the positive economic growth to occur, but at the base of everything is information.

Sweetwater Economic Development Coalition has made tremendous efforts to both secure and disseminate that information concerning Southwest Wyoming and Sweetwater County.

The third leg on the economic development stool is the leadership and cooperation of the cities, counties and state to mount a cooperative, mutual and planned program to provide a business climate that welcomes, promotes and encourages economic growth.

Join us Sunday morning as we welcome Kayla McDonald and Eric Bingham of the SEDC to our Insights program.