Patrick D. Thaler (May 15, 1952 – January 10, 2021)

Patrick D. Thaler passed away on Sunday, January 10, 2021 at the Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County at the age of 68.

He was born May 15, 1952 in San Diego, California to Anthony and Thelma Thaler. The eldest of three sons, Pat moved his life to Wyoming in the 70’s where he began working for the Union Pacific Railroad. He later worked at OCI for many years where he retired from in 2014.

He married Lorraine Lucero May, 19 2000. They lived a simple life enjoying each other’s company and hosting family dinners.

He loved hunting and fishing, wood and leatherwork projects, time outdoors, and visits from grandkids.

Pat was preceded in death by his parents Anthony and Thelma Thaler; uncles Robert Thaler, and Raymond C. Little.

He is survived by his wife Lorraine Thaler; brothers Tim Thaler and wife Richel, Mike Thaler; sons Eric Thaler and wife Kelly, Nathan Thaler and wife Brittney; daughter Sarah Thaler and partner Jeremy Smolik; stepchildren Jennifer Valerio and husband Abel, Juan Hernandez, Jessica Hernandez, David Hernandez, Anjelica Wood and husband Dustin; twelve grandchildren; several cousins, nieces, and nephews.

Memorial services will be held at 11 am, Thursday, January 21, 2021 at the Rock Springs Worship Center, 3317 Dewar Dr, Rock Springs, WY.

Inurnment to follow at Riverview Cemetery, Green River, Wyoming.

Condolences for family can be left at www.foxfh.com.