Pedro Mountain Fire Grows To 1,500 Acres

Rawlins, WY (8/26/19) – A fire on Pedro Mountain east of Pathfinder Reservoir has led the Carbon County Sheriff’s Office to issue a mandatory evacuation along Pedro Mountain Ranch Road. The fire is burning around 40 miles north of Rawlins.

As of the last BLM report on Sunday afternoon, the fire had spread to around 1,500 acres. The fire size, which was around 500 acres Sunday morning, was fueled by high temperatures and gusty afternoon winds.

According to a BLM news release, the fire was caused naturally.