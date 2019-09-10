Phyllis Ann Kisner (Dec. 10, 1962-Sept. 6, 2019)

Superior, Wyoming — Phyllis Ann Kisner, 56 passed away on Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, at Sage View Care Center. She was a resident of Superior, Wyoming, for the past year and former resident of Rock Springs and Mineola, Texas. She died following a lengthy illness.

Mrs. Kisner was born on Dec. 10, 1962, in Spearman, Texas, the daughter of Elmer Al Gravley and Joyce Ingerson.

She attended schools in Rock Springs and graduated from the Rock Springs High School with the class of 1980.

Mrs. Kisner was employed by Walmart as a cashier for 17 years.

Her interests included watching television, teasing the people she loved, being with her friends and family, and collecting turquoise jewelry.

Survivors include her son Eric Kisner and wife Delcy of Superior; brother Henry Gravley and wife Pearl of Corpus Christi, Texas; grandchildren Amaya Hayes, Tricin Heer, Tayla Heer, Daniella Eastman, Harlin Biesheuvel, Kaycin Biesheuvel, Amelia Eastman, Micheal Clizbe, and several others; one niece, Alexis and one nephew, Bain.

She was preceded in death by her parents; one son, Timothy Ray Kisner; and one brother, Phillip Alan Gravley.

Cremation has taken place and there will be no services at her request.

