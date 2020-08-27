Public health orders extended with no changes

Wyo4News Staff, [email protected]

CHEYENNE, WYOMING (August 27, 2020) – An extension to Wyoming’s current public health orders released on Thursday, August 27, by the Wyoming Department of Health (WDH), contains no changes.

The orders, which remain in effect through September 15, continue to allow outdoor gatherings of no more than 50 percent of venue capacity, with a maximum of 1,000 people as long as social distancing and increased sanitization measures are in place. Indoor gatherings in a confined space remain limited to 50 persons without restrictions and 250 persons if social distancing and sanitization measures are incorporated.

The public health restrictions that apply to restaurants, bars, gyms, performance spaces, and personal care services also remain unchanged, as does a requirement that students in schools wear face coverings in situations where six feet of separation cannot be maintained. Specific exemptions are listed in the orders.

Over the past 14 days, Wyoming has averaged 35 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 per day, compared to an average of 27 cases per day for the period of July 30 through August 12. More than 104,000 tests have been completed by the Wyoming Public Health Laboratory and private reference laboratories, as of August 27.

WDH and Gov. Mark Gordon continue to strongly recommend the use of face coverings in public settings where it is not possible or reasonable to stay physically apart. On Wyoming’s COVID-19 dashboard, the categories of number of new cases and new hospitalizations continue to be rated, “Concerning.”

As of August 27, Wyoming has recorded 3,166 laboratory-confirmed positive cases of COVID-19, 556 probable cases, and 37 deaths.

The updated orders can be found online at https://covid19.wyo.gov/governors-orders.