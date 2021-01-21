Republican State Senator files to run against Cheney in 2022

Advertisement

January 21, 2021 — Republican Wyoming State Senator Anthony Bouchard has filed to run against current Wyoming U.S. Representative Liz Cheney. Cheney’s seat will be up for election in 2022.

Last week, Cheney was one of 10 Republicans who voted to impeach former President Donald Trump. Her vote raised concerns and angered many Republicans in the state, including the Wyoming GOP, who issued a statement strongly condemning Cheney’s actions.

Bouchard was elected to the Wyoming State Senate in 2016. His district includes eastern Cheyenne and rural Laramie, and extreme southern Goshen County.