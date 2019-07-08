Rock Springs “Family Fun Run” To Take Place Tonight

Rock Springs, WY (7/8/19) – The Rock Springs Civic Center will be having another Family Fun Run tonight. This will be the second of four scheduled runs.

Advertisement

Tonight’s race theme is the Jingle Bell in July Run. Registration gets underway at 6:00 p.m. at Rock Springs Junior High with the race beginning at 6:30 p.m. Participation for all ages is free. For more information contact the Rock Springs Civic Center.

Advertisement

Two more Family Fun Runs are scheduled on July 22, and August 5, 2019. For more information, contact the Rock Springs Civic Center, 307-352-1420.