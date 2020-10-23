Rock Springs Fire Department deploys to assist with Colorado fire

Tyler Johnson

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (October 23, 2020) — Engine-463 has deployed to Colorado to help with the extremely active fire season in the area. Saturday October 17th, E-463 deployed to East Troublesome Creek Fire near Grandby, Colorado. Crewmembers include Engine Boss Captain Justin Bryant, Engine Boss Trainee Captain Jason Cristanelli, and Firefighter Stuart Burnham from the Rock Springs Fire Department and Firefighter Josh Baker from Sweetwater County Fire Department.

The East Troublesome Creek Fire started on Oct. 14 and exploded this past week consuming over nine square miles per hour – between Wednesday evening and Thursday afternoon the fire grew by over 150,000 acres, forcing the evacuation of Estes Park and Grand Lake residents, with pre-evacuation notices issued in most parts of Grand County, Colorado.

The fire is now the second largest fire in Colorado history.