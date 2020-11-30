Rock Springs High School Athlete of the Week – Daniel Suazo

Advertisement

Tyler Johnson, [email protected]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (November 30, 2020) — This week’s Rock Springs Student-Athlete of the Week is Daniel Suazo, a senior on the Rock Springs High School football team.

Suazo played defensive back and wide receiver for the Tigers this season. He helped lead Rock Springs to a 5-5 record and a playoff appearance

