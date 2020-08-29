Rock Springs PD honors retiring school crossing guards

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (August 29, 2020) — The Rock Springs Police Department would like to congratulate Vicki Howell and Frieda Atwood on their retirements as Crossing Guards.

According to a post on the Rock Springs Police Department Facebook page, Howell assisted the students at Westridge Elementary School for 12 years while Atwood was at Walnut Elementary School for six years.

The RSPD post added, “Their hard work, dedication and loyal service to the youth will definitely be missed!! We all wish them the best of luck in their future endeavors.”