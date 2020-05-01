Rock Springs Woman hospitalized for COVID-19 as state total climbs Thursday

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (May 1, 2020) — On Wednesday, Sweetwater County reported its eleventh confirmed case of COVID-19. Thursday afternoon Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County reported the person became the county’s first to be hospitalized. The other 10 cases have all recovered requiring only self-isolation at their homes.

The eleventh case is a Rock Springs woman, in her 50’s, who was notified Wednesday she has contracted the virus. She was admitted to Memorial Hospital in Rock Springs Thursday where she was listed in stable condition.

Sweetwater County Public Health personnel began contact tracing immediately and have contacted all of the woman’s close contacts according to Kim Lionberger, Public Health Director.

Wyoming’s total confirmed cases of COVID-19 grew to 415 Thursday with new cases reported in Big Horn (1), Campbell (1), Fremont (6), and Laramie (2) counties. Fremont County’s total is now a state leading 108 confirmed cases. Laramie County is second with 98.

The Wyoming Department of Health (WHD) is reporting 144 probable cases, seven here in Sweetwater County. Statewide recoveries, as of Thursday, stands at 373 with 9,464 tests having been performed. Wyoming’s death toll from the disease remains at seven.

Here is a breakdown of the 21 Wyoming counties reporting COVID-19 cases, along with the number of new cases reported as of Thursday night: Albany (8, +1), -), Big Horn (2, +1), Campbell (15, +1), Carbon (4, -), Converse (13, -), Crook (5, -), Fremont (108, +6), Goshen (3, -), Hot Springs (1, -), Johnson (11, -), Laramie (98, +2) +3), Lincoln (6, -), Natrona (39, -), Niobrara (1, -), Park (1, -), Sheridan (12, -), Sublette (1, -), Sweetwater (11, -), Teton (65, +1), Uinta (6, -), and Washakie (5, -).

Here is a breakdown of the Wyoming counties reporting probable COVID-19 cases as of Thursday night: Big Horn (1), Campbell (9), Converse (9), Fremont (8), Hot Springs (2), Goshen (1), Hot Springs (2), Johnson (4), Laramie (47), Lincoln (3), Natrona (10), Niobrara (1), Sheridan (4), Sublette (2), Sweetwater (7), Teton (31), Uinta (2), and Washakie (3).