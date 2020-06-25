Rocky Mountain Power warns of potential phone scammers

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (June 25, 2020) — Rocky Mountain Power (RMP) is warning customers they have recently seen a spike in reported cases of fraudulent calls and potential scammers posing as utility representatives.

In a press release from RMP stated, “According to reports, the caller insists that the customer is behind on their bill and demands payment within 30 minutes to avoid disconnection. Some scammers insist the victim obtain a prepaid card and then share the code.”

The releases stated that more than 300 reported scam calls in one day had been targeted at both residential and business customers in here in Wyoming, Idaho, and Utah.

Rocky Mountain Power reminds customers they will not contact any customer demanding immediate payment to avoid disconnection of service the same day.

Officials advise that scammers may use a tactic that makes it appear to caller ID systems that the call is coming from Rocky Mountain Power when it is not. RMP says if you receive such a request to hang up and call Customer Service directly.

