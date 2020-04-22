RS City Council approves Collective Labor Agreement with IAFF Local 1499, Mayor Kaumo encourages citizens during COVID-19 pandemic

ROCK SPRINGS WYOMING (April 21, 2020) — The Rock Springs City Council unanimously approved the 2020-2022 Collective Labor Agreement with the International Association of Fire Fighters (IAFF) Local 1499 tonight during their regularly scheduled meeting.

After four meetings between the two sides, an agreement was reached with the IAFF, who set forth wages and working conditions of employment of the Rock Springs Fire Department employees.

Among the proposals discussed in the meetings included:

Wage increases

Pay range increases

A one year contract, in which wages would be discussed every year

Language regarding current insurance plans being offered to employees

Keeping maximum compensation time to 240 hours

In other City Council business, a request from the Rock Springs Police Department to apply for the Coronavirus Emergency Supplemental Funding Program Grant was approved unanimously tonight by the council. Funds awarded through this grant would be utilized to prevent, prepare for, and respond to the coronavirus.

In addition, a resolution accepting and approving a budget revision to the budget for the fiscal year, ending June 30, 2020, for COVID-19 funding purposes was also unanimously approved by the council.

Finally, Mayor Kaumo concluded tonight’s meeting with a message to residents of Rock Springs and Sweetwater County.

“Just one message to the community as we come out to the end of our council meeting,” Mayor Kaumo began. “Hang in there. We are going to get through this. Things will only get better. Let’s just continue to do what we know we need to do with the social distancing, the groups of less than 10, and personal hygiene.”

“I think it is time to definitely start having the conversation of getting our businesses back open, and people back to work; but, we want to do it in the safest manner possible so that we don’t cause a resurgence in this virus. But, we do need to get back to work. We also hope that in the near future we can have some words and guidance from our Governor, to see what ideas and plans Governor Gordon has for reopening our great state.”

“Hang in there, and be safe.”