RSHS Homecoming festivities kick off on Monday

Annual parade will be on Tuesday this year

By Ann Jantz, wyo4news.com

Rock Springs, Wyoming — Rock Springs High School is gearing up for 2019 Homecoming activities starting Monday and wrapping up with the big football game against the Campbell County Camels on Oct. 4 and the dance on Oct. 5.

The theme of Homecoming this year is Tiger Pride.

Homecoming royalty will be voted for between Sept. 26-29. Winners will be announced on Tuesday morning, Oct. 1, at the school.

Spirit Days

The Spirit Days lineup at the high school include:

Monday : Wear something that represents your activity

: Wear something that represents your activity Tuesday : Battle of the classes; lower classes wear orange and upperclassmen wear black

: Battle of the classes; lower classes wear orange and upperclassmen wear black Wednesday : Wear Tiger geat

: Wear Tiger geat Thursday : Throwback

: Throwback Friday: Wear homecoming shirts

Parade and Bonfire

Changing it up a bit this year, Rock Springs High School scheduled the Homecoming Parade and Bonfire for Tuesday, Oct. 1.

The parade will begin at 5:30 p.m. Floats can start lining up in the RSHS parking lot at 3:30 p.m. The route heads downtown from the high school by way of James Drive. It will continue through the underpass and then onto North Front Street, back over the tracks on the A Street overpass and then back to the high school.

The bonfire will follow the parade, starting at 7:30 p.m. and continuing until 9 p.m. at the old fair grounds. Homecoming royalty will be formally announced and crowned at the bonfire.

Football Game

Homecoming week leads up to the RSHS Football game against the Campbell County Camels on Friday, Oct. 4. Kickoff is at 6 p.m. in Tiger Stadium.

RSHS is asking community members to show their support and team spirit by purchasing and wearing a homecoming shirt at the game Friday. People can pick-up shirts from 1-7 p.m. on Oct. 3, just in time for the football game.

Homecoming Dance

The traditional Homecoming Dance is Saturday, Oct. 5 at Rock Springs High School.

This is a semi-formal dance with a tiger theme. The cost for students is $10 for singles and $15 for couples.