RSPD recently conducted alcohol/tobacco checks

May 12, 2021 — The Rock Springs Police Department recently conducted a compliance check on businesses selling alcohol and tobacco products. All businesses checked were within the Rock Springs city limits.

Advertisement

On May 4, 34 of the 39 alcohol-related businesses passed the check by not selling to underage volunteers. On May 5, 23 of the 24 businesses passed the tobacco selling check. A listing of all businesses checked can be found on the RSPD Facebook page.

Under-aged volunteers used in the checks had proper IDs listing their real age. The employees who violated the checks were issued citations.