RSPD seeking runaway truck in street race

Advertisement

Tyler Johnson, [email protected] [VIA FACEBOOK]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (January 20, 2021) – On Tuesday, January 19, 2021, officers attempted to stop two vehicles from racing on Gateway Boulevard.

Advertisement

The truck pictured above refused to stop and was caught on camera leaving the scene. The truck is a white four-door Chevrolet pickup, with a possible lift, cab lights, and black rims.

If you have any information please contact Sergeant Clawson with the Rock Springs Police Department at (307) 352-1575, or message us on the Rock Springs Police Department Facebook page reference case number #R21-01362.

You may remain anonymous.