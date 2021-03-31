RSPD still investigating Monday death of pursued driver

Advertisement

March 31, 2021 — The Rock Springs Police Department (RSPD) is still investigating the death of a driver who was reportedly fleeing the Wyoming Highway Patrol (WHP). The incident occurred on Monday, March 29, when the Division of Criminal Investigation was asked to assist the WHP in stopping the vehicle in connection with an ongoing case.

According to a report, the driver entered the Blairtown Connection Road before coming to a stop on 5th Avenue West in Rock Springs. According to the RSPD Facebook post, a short time later, the vehicle began to move forward again and went down an embankment before coming to a stop. The driver, whose identity is being withheld pending the investigation, was found deceased.

The Rock Springs Police Department and Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office assisted the Wyoming Highway Patrol in the event.

No further details are available at this time.