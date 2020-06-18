Sand Puppies split doubleheader with Evanston

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (June 18, 2020) — In American Legion baseball play from Wednesday night, Rock Springs split a doubleheader with Evanston. Evanston won the opening game 14 to 2, with the Sand Puppies taking the late contest, 16-6. Both games took place in Rock Springs.

The Sand Puppies will now play in the Wyoming/Idaho Border War tournament in Jackson, Wyoming, on Saturday and Sunday.

On Saturday, Rock Springs plays Hillcrest, Idaho, and Thunder Ridge, Idaho. Sunday’s first contest will be against Idaho Falls, Idaho with a second Sunday game opponent to be determined by earlier results.