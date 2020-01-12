Saturday Area High School Scoreboard

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Jan.11,2020) — Here are the results from area high school sports from Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020.

Saturday Area Girls Basketball

Sheridan 44 – Rock Springs 37

Green River 58 – Cheyenne South 34

Buffalo 44 Big Piney 33

Mountain View 40 – Worland 39

Lyman 53 – Thermopolis 50

Rawlins 48 – Pinedale 47

Thermopolis 50 – Big Piney 38

Lyman 44 – Buffalo 37

Pinedale 54 – Worland 52

Mountain View 62 – Rawlins 36

Little Snake River 46 – Kemmerer 31

Kemmerer 48 – Rock River 33

Farson-Eden 36 – Star Valley JV 33

Rich, UT 60 – Farson-Eden 20

Saturday Area Boys Basketball

Rock Springs 55 – Pine Bluffs 53

Cheyenne South 67 – Green River 64

Lyman 73 – Douglas 61

Buffalo 74 – Big Piney 41

Worland 56 – Mountain View 46

Douglas 65 – Pinedale 55

Buffalo 70 – Lyman 38

Rawlins 48 – Mountain View 46

Worland 73 – Big Piney 56

Pinedale 61 – Thermopolis 50

Kemmerer 45 – Rock River 31

Farson-Eden 40 – Kemmerer 36

Area High School Wrestling

Area team scores from the Tournament of Champions in Vernal, UT., Rock Springs (4th place) 196 points, Green River (5th place) 193 points, Kemmerer (14th place) 74.5 points, Pinedale (15th place) 71 points, Mountain View (30th place) 17 points