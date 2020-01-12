Saturday Area High School Scoreboard

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Jan.11,2020) — Here are the results from area high school sports from Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020.
Saturday Area Girls Basketball
Sheridan 44 – Rock Springs 37
Green River 58 – Cheyenne South 34
Buffalo 44 Big Piney 33
Mountain View 40 – Worland 39
Lyman 53 – Thermopolis 50
Rawlins 48 – Pinedale 47
Thermopolis 50 – Big Piney 38
Lyman 44 – Buffalo 37
Pinedale 54 – Worland 52
Mountain View 62 – Rawlins 36
Little Snake River 46 – Kemmerer 31
Kemmerer 48 – Rock River 33
Farson-Eden 36 – Star Valley JV 33
Rich, UT 60 – Farson-Eden 20
Saturday Area Boys Basketball
Rock Springs 55 – Pine Bluffs 53
Cheyenne South 67 – Green River 64
Lyman 73 – Douglas 61
Buffalo 74 – Big Piney 41
Worland 56 – Mountain View 46
Douglas 65 – Pinedale 55
Buffalo 70 – Lyman 38
Rawlins 48 – Mountain View 46
Worland 73 – Big Piney 56
Pinedale 61 – Thermopolis 50
Kemmerer 45 – Rock River 31
Farson-Eden 40 – Kemmerer 36
Area High School Wrestling
Area team scores from the Tournament of Champions in Vernal, UT., Rock Springs (4th place) 196 points, Green River (5th place) 193 points, Kemmerer (14th place) 74.5 points, Pinedale (15th place) 71 points, Mountain View (30th place) 17 points