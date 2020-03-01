Scoring error takes 4A state wrestling championship away from Wolves

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Mar. 1, 2020) — The Green River Wolves thought they had won the 4A Wyoming State Wrestling Championship Saturday. Then a scoring error was found, and the title was awarded to defending champion Casper Kelly Walsh, with the Wolves finishing second.

When the team championship totals were were first announced, Green River won the 4A championship with 208.5 points, narrowly defeating Casper Kelly Walsh with 207.5 points. Then the Wyoming High School Athletic Association officials found a scoring mistake.

The official explanation from WHSAA as reported by K2 Radio in Casper:

“A flagrant misconduct was charged against a wrestler from Kelly Walsh on Friday. He had scored four points at the time and was deducted from the Trojans point total. That also carries an automatic 3-point deduction for a total of 7 points taken away from KW and disqualified that wrestler from the tournament. Kelly Walsh did have a second wrestler in the 170-pound weight class who ended up scoring 11 points for their team by taking sixth place. That made the disqualified wrestler a non-scorer. Thus the 4 points should have been restored, while still keeping the 3-point deduction. That makes KW’s team score 211 and Green River has 208.5.”

Green River won five weight classes at this year’s event with Thomas Dalton (106 pounds), Dominic Martinez (113 pounds), Clayson Mele (120 pounds), Kade Flores (126 pounds), and Payton Tucker (182 pounds) all going undefeated.

Rock Springs, which finished eighth in the team scoring, had one state champion with AJ Kelly winning the crown at 285 pounds.

See all the team scoring from the 4A, 3A, and 2A Wyoming State Wrestling Championships by clicking here.