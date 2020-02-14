SCSD #1 announces snow make-up day schedule

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Feb. 14, 2020) — Sweetwater County School District #1 has announced that Friday, March 6 will be the scheduled make-up day for all district students would missed school due to weather conditions on February 3.

This includes all in-town Rock Springs elementary and secondary schools along with Desert School in Wamsutter and Farson-Eden school. All schools will have normal start times with early dismissals on March 6.

In-town Elementary Schools K – 6: 8:15 am – 12:45 pm

In-town Secondary Schools 7 – 12: 7:30 am – 12:00 pm

Desert School K – 8 (Wamsutter): 8:00 am – 12:30 pm

Farson-Eden K – 12: 7:50 am – 12:20 pm

All District busses will run on their regular routes.

Breakfast and lunch will be served at regular times.

Earlier this month, Sweetwater County School District #2 announced their February 3 make-up day will be Tuesday, May 21.