SEDC to present Sweetwater Industrial Development Study Tuesday

May 15, 2021 — The Sweetwater Economic Development Coalition (SEDC) has announced the Sweetwater Industrial Development Study for the Middle Baxter Road has been completed.

During the upcoming Board of Sweetwater County Commissioners meeting, this Tuesday, May 18, Sweetwater County Land Use Director Eric Bingham will present the findings from the Study. Residents can view that meeting via the Sweetwater County YouTube Channel or in person at the Sweetwater County Courthouse Commissioner Meeting room. The presentation is scheduled for 10 am.

According to a press release from the SEDC, the Sweetwater County Industrial Plan looks to activate 15,000 acres of land for development located in the Airport-Middle Baxter Area of Sweetwater County near the Southwest Wyoming Regional Airport. This area of land represents an opportunity to attract new and diverse businesses to Sweetwater County and spur economic growth. The study encompasses three parts of research, Targeted Industry Analysis, Infrastructure Analysis, and Implementation. For more information regarding the Sweetwater Economic Development Coalition and the Sweetwater Industrial Development Study, please visit www.sweetwateredc.org.