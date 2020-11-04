Sheriff K-9 Tonka ends her watch

Tyler Johnson, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

PINEDALE, WYOMING (November 4, 2020) — It is with a heavy heart that we announce the untimely passing of one of our law enforcement canines, Tonka. K-9 Tonka was partnered with Deputy Krystal Mansur on Nov. 11, 2019, and has worked closely by her side ever since.

Advertisement... Story continues below

K-9 Tonka was a highly trained narcotics detecting canine who was very effective in her work here in Sublette County as well as surrounding jurisdictions. Deputy Mansur described her partner as the best, sweet, loving, dog with a great nose and loved to work. She went on to say her two favorite things were finding drugs, and her ball.

Recently it was discovered K-9 Tonka was battling a rare fatal kidney disease. Monday, November 2nd, K-9 Tonka was put to rest, surrounded by Sheriff’s Office personnel, friends, and her partner, Deputy Mansur.

There is an incredible bond between canine handler and their dog. Please keep Deputy Mansur, her family, and the Sheriff’s Office in your thoughts as we navigate this very difficult loss to our agency.