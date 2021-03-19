Sweetwater County Arrest: March 18 – March 19, 2021

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.
PREHN, WADE MARIN
Age: 46
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2021-03-18
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Terroristic Threats (WRNT BOND VIOLATION)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #7822, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: DISTRICT COURT
JOHNSON, MICHELLE ROBIN
Age: 49
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking: 2021-03-18
Released: 2021-03-18
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
- Contempt of Court – Orders (WRNT FTP)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #7816, CASH, $770, Court: GR Municipal Court
MEJIA VALDEZ, JESUS
Age: 35
Address: GOODING, ID
Booking Type: ICE HOLD
Booking Date: 2021-03-18
Arresting Agency: ICE
GONZALEZ MESA, GERMAN
Age: 22
Address: WEST VALLEY CIT, UT
Booking Type: ICE HOLD
Booking Date: 2021-03-18
Arresting Agency: ICE
MARTINEZ LUCENA, AURELIO
Age: 31
Address: SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Booking Type: ICE HOLD
Booking Date: 2021-03-18
Arresting Agency: ICE
PARTIDA MARTINEZ, JOSE ANTONIO
Age: 47
Booking Type: ICE HOLD
Booking Date: 2021-03-18
Arresting Agency: ICE
RODRIGUEZ GUTIERREZ, JORGE JESUS
Age: 24
Booking Type: ICE HOLD
Booking Date: 2021-03-18
Arresting Agency: ICE
VILLANUEVA SALDGADO, MARCO ANTONIO
Age: 49
Booking Type: ICE HOLD
Booking Date: 2021-03-18
Arresting Agency: ICE