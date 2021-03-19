Sweetwater County Arrest: March 18 – March 19, 2021

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

 

PREHN, WADE MARIN

Age: 46
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2021-03-18
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:

  • Terroristic Threats (WRNT BOND VIOLATION)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #7822, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: DISTRICT COURT

JOHNSON, MICHELLE ROBIN

Age: 49
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking: 2021-03-18
Released: 2021-03-18
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
  • Contempt of Court – Orders (WRNT FTP)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #7816, CASH, $770, Court: GR Municipal Court

 

MEJIA VALDEZ, JESUS

Age: 35
Address: GOODING, ID
Booking Type: ICE HOLD
Booking Date: 2021-03-18
Arresting Agency: ICE

GONZALEZ MESA, GERMAN

Age: 22
Address: WEST VALLEY CIT, UT
Booking Type: ICE HOLD
Booking Date: 2021-03-18
Arresting Agency: ICE

MARTINEZ LUCENA, AURELIO

Age: 31
Address: SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Booking Type: ICE HOLD
Booking Date: 2021-03-18
Arresting Agency: ICE

PARTIDA MARTINEZ, JOSE ANTONIO

Age: 47
Booking Type: ICE HOLD
Booking Date: 2021-03-18
Arresting Agency: ICE

RODRIGUEZ GUTIERREZ, JORGE JESUS

Age: 24
Booking Type: ICE HOLD
Booking Date: 2021-03-18
Arresting Agency: ICE

VILLANUEVA SALDGADO, MARCO ANTONIO

Age: 49
Booking Type: ICE HOLD
Booking Date: 2021-03-18
Arresting Agency: ICE
  

