Sweetwater County Arrest: March 18 – March 19, 2021

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

PREHN, WADE MARIN Age: 46 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2021-03-18 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Terroristic Threats (WRNT BOND VIOLATION) Status: PENDING, Bond: #7822, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: DISTRICT COURT

JOHNSON, MICHELLE ROBIN Age: 49 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking: 2021-03-18 Released: 2021-03-18 Type: PRE-TRIAL Arresting Agency: RSPD Contempt of Court – Orders (WRNT FTP) Status: PENDING, Bond: #7816, CASH, $770, Court: GR Municipal Court

MEJIA VALDEZ, JESUS Age: 35 Address: GOODING, ID Booking Type: ICE HOLD Booking Date: 2021-03-18 Arresting Agency: ICE

GONZALEZ MESA, GERMAN Age: 22 Address: WEST VALLEY CIT, UT Booking Type: ICE HOLD Booking Date: 2021-03-18 Arresting Agency: ICE

MARTINEZ LUCENA, AURELIO Age: 31 Address: SALT LAKE CITY, UT Booking Type: ICE HOLD Booking Date: 2021-03-18 Arresting Agency: ICE

PARTIDA MARTINEZ, JOSE ANTONIO Age: 47 Booking Type: ICE HOLD Booking Date: 2021-03-18 Arresting Agency: ICE

RODRIGUEZ GUTIERREZ, JORGE JESUS Age: 24 Booking Type: ICE HOLD Booking Date: 2021-03-18 Arresting Agency: ICE

VILLANUEVA SALDGADO, MARCO ANTONIO Age: 49 Booking Type: ICE HOLD Booking Date: 2021-03-18 Arresting Agency: ICE