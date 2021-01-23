Sweetwater County Arrest Report: January 22 – January 23, 2021

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

Sponsor

HENRY, KELLIE A Age: 44 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2021-01-23 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: VEH SUPERINTENDENTS SPEED ZONE (6+ MPH OVER) Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



IRVINE, AMBER DAWN Age: 29 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2021-01-22 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Driving While Cancelled, Suspended, Revoked – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #7530, SURETY OR CASH, $1075, Court: RS Municipal Court

Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage (Owner) – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #7530, SURETY OR CASH, $1075, Court: RS Municipal Court

Head Lamps – Motor Vehicle Status: PENDING, Bond: #7530, SURETY OR CASH, $1075, Court: RS Municipal Court

Advertisement

BINGHAM, HENRY EUGENE Age: 41 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2021-01-22 Arresting Agency: GRPD Charges: Child Abuse – Responsible for Child Welfare, Inflicts Physical Injury (WRNT PR) Status: PENDING, Bond: #7528, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: DISTRICT COURT



BRANGAL, CADENCE EDWARD Age: 40 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2021-01-22 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Unlawful Possession – Sched I II or III > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #7529, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #7529, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #7529, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Fleeing or Attempting to Elude Police Officers (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #7529, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Stop Signs (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #7529, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

