Sweetwater County Arrest Report: January 22 – January 23, 2021

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.
HENRY, KELLIE A
Age: 44
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2021-01-23
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- VEH SUPERINTENDENTS SPEED ZONE (6+ MPH OVER)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
IRVINE, AMBER DAWN
Age: 29
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2021-01-22
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Driving While Cancelled, Suspended, Revoked – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #7530, SURETY OR CASH, $1075, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage (Owner) – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #7530, SURETY OR CASH, $1075, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Head Lamps – Motor Vehicle
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #7530, SURETY OR CASH, $1075, Court: RS Municipal Court
BINGHAM, HENRY EUGENE
Age: 41
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2021-01-22
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:
- Child Abuse – Responsible for Child Welfare, Inflicts Physical Injury (WRNT PR)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #7528, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: DISTRICT COURT
BRANGAL, CADENCE EDWARD
Age: 40
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2021-01-22
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Unlawful Possession – Sched I II or III > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective (WRNT)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #7529, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense (WRNT)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #7529, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest (WRNT)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #7529, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Fleeing or Attempting to Elude Police Officers (WRNT)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #7529, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Stop Signs (WRNT)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #7529, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
MUNOZ, JULIE RAE
Age: 48
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2021-01-22
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:
- DWUS (WRNT FTA)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #7527, CASH, $1320, Court: GR Municipal Court