Sweetwater County Arrest Report: March 8 – March 9, 2021

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.
NELSON, SCOTT JAMES
Age: 23
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2021-03-08
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Driving While Cancelled, Suspended, Revoked – 3rd+ Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #7765, SURETY OR CASH, $760, Court: RS Municipal Court
SCHUMACHER, DANIEL LEE
Age: 47
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2021-03-08
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Contempt of Court- Violate Court Order (WRNT)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #7763, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: DISTRICT COURT
MAYNARD, MADISON MARIE
Age: 18
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2021-03-08
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Person Using (use) or Under Influence of Controlled Substance
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #7762, SURETY OR CASH, $750, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
LABRUM, CHEYENNE RAE
Age: 29
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: P&P HOLD
Booking Date: 2021-03-08
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #7761, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT