Sweetwater County Arrest Report: March 8 – March 9, 2021

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

NELSON, SCOTT JAMES Age: 23 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2021-03-08 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Driving While Cancelled, Suspended, Revoked – 3rd+ Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #7765, SURETY OR CASH, $760, Court: RS Municipal Court



SCHUMACHER, DANIEL LEE Age: 47 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2021-03-08 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Contempt of Court- Violate Court Order (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #7763, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: DISTRICT COURT

MAYNARD, MADISON MARIE Age: 18 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2021-03-08 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Person Using (use) or Under Influence of Controlled Substance Status: PENDING, Bond: #7762, SURETY OR CASH, $750, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

