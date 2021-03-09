Sweetwater County Arrest Report: March 8 – March 9, 2021

0
475

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

 

NELSON, SCOTT JAMES

Age: 23
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2021-03-08
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Driving While Cancelled, Suspended, Revoked – 3rd+ Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #7765, SURETY OR CASH, $760, Court: RS Municipal Court

 

SCHUMACHER, DANIEL LEE

Age: 47
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2021-03-08
Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • Contempt of Court- Violate Court Order (WRNT)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #7763, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: DISTRICT COURT

 

 

MAYNARD, MADISON MARIE

Age: 18
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2021-03-08
Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • Person Using (use) or Under Influence of Controlled Substance
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #7762, SURETY OR CASH, $750, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

 

LABRUM, CHEYENNE RAE

Age: 29
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: P&P HOLD
Booking Date: 2021-03-08
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #7761, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

  

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR