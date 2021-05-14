Sweetwater County Arrest Report: May 13-May 14, 2021

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.
SCOTT, TIMOTHY MICHAEL
Age: 46
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: P&P HOLD
Booking Date: 2021-05-13
Arresting Agency: RSPD
CARDENAS, ROBERT DOMINIC
Age: 21
Address: WORLAND, WY
Booking Type: P&P HOLD
Booking Date: 2021-05-13
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Obstructing or Impeding Justice (P & P HOLD)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #8071, NO BOND, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
MAEZ, ROSS LEE
Age: 27
Address: CHEYENNE, WY
Booking Type: P&P HOLD
Booking Date: 2021-05-13
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I, II or III (P & P HOLD)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #8070, NO BOND, $0, Court: OTHER
GARDNER, HAYDEN CROFT
Age: 29
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2021-05-13
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense (P & P HOLD)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #8067, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: DISTRICT COURT
GIL, RYAN GREGORY
Age: 36
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: P&P HOLD
Booking Date: 2021-05-13
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense (P & P HOLD)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #8068, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: DISTRICT COURT
EASTMAN, STEPHEN THOMAS
Age: 30
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2021-05-13
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Possession, Manufacture, or Disposition of Deadly Weapon with Unlawful Intent (WRNT PV)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #8066, CASH, $5000, Court: District Court