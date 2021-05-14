Sweetwater County Arrest Report: May 13-May 14, 2021

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

SCOTT, TIMOTHY MICHAEL Age: 46 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: P&P HOLD Booking Date: 2021-05-13 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest (P & P HOLD) Status: PENDING, Bond: #8072, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

CARDENAS, ROBERT DOMINIC Age: 21 Address: WORLAND, WY Booking Type: P&P HOLD Booking Date: 2021-05-13 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Obstructing or Impeding Justice (P & P HOLD) Status: PENDING, Bond: #8071, NO BOND, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



MAEZ, ROSS LEE Age: 27 Address: CHEYENNE, WY Booking Type: P&P HOLD Booking Date: 2021-05-13 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I, II or III (P & P HOLD) Status: PENDING, Bond: #8070, NO BOND, $0, Court: OTHER



AGEE, CAMERON JUSTIN Age: 30 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: P&P HOLD Booking Date: 2021-05-13 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Burglary (P & P HOLD) Status: PENDING, Bond: #8069, NO BOND, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

GARDNER, HAYDEN CROFT Age: 29 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2021-05-13 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense (P & P HOLD) Status: PENDING, Bond: #8067, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: DISTRICT COURT



GIL, RYAN GREGORY Age: 36 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: P&P HOLD Booking Date: 2021-05-13 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense (P & P HOLD) Status: PENDING, Bond: #8068, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: DISTRICT COURT

