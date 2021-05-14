Sweetwater County Arrest Report: May 13-May 14, 2021

2

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

SCOTT, TIMOTHY MICHAEL

Age: 46
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: P&P HOLD
Booking Date: 2021-05-13
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:

  • Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest (P & P HOLD)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #8072, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

CARDENAS, ROBERT DOMINIC

Age: 21
Address: WORLAND, WY
Booking Type: P&P HOLD
Booking Date: 2021-05-13
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:

  • Obstructing or Impeding Justice (P & P HOLD)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #8071, NO BOND, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

 

MAEZ, ROSS LEE

Age: 27
Address: CHEYENNE, WY
Booking Type: P&P HOLD
Booking Date: 2021-05-13
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:

  • Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I, II or III (P & P HOLD)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #8070, NO BOND, $0, Court: OTHER

 

AGEE, CAMERON JUSTIN

Age: 30
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: P&P HOLD
Booking Date: 2021-05-13
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:

  • Burglary (P & P HOLD)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #8069, NO BOND, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

GARDNER, HAYDEN CROFT

Age: 29
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2021-05-13
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:

  • Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense (P & P HOLD)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #8067, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: DISTRICT COURT

 

GIL, RYAN GREGORY

Age: 36
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: P&P HOLD
Booking Date: 2021-05-13
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:

  • Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense (P & P HOLD)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #8068, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: DISTRICT COURT

 

EASTMAN, STEPHEN THOMAS

Age: 30
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2021-05-13
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:

  • Possession, Manufacture, or Disposition of Deadly Weapon with Unlawful Intent (WRNT PV)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #8066, CASH, $5000, Court: District Court

