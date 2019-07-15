Sweetwater County Arrests: July 14 – July 15, 2019

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.
HOUSTON, ROBERT NEIL
Age: 45
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2019-07-14
Released: 2019-07-14
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: SCSO
- Sniffing Glue and Similar Toxic Vapors
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4685, SURETY OR CASH, $670, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Resisting Arrest or Interfering with Lawful Arrest
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4685, SURETY OR CASH, $670, Court: RS Municipal Court
PELAYO, GUSTAVO ADOLFO
Age: 30
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2019-07-14
Released: 2019-07-14
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Bond Company: A & L BONDING
- DWUI – 0.08% or More – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4684, SURETY OR CASH, $1515, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Driving on Roadway – Maintain Single Lane – Crash
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4684, SURETY OR CASH, $1515, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage (Owner) – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4684, SURETY OR CASH, $1515, Court: RS Municipal Court