Sweetwater County Arrests: July 7 – July 8, 2019

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

BROOKS, KATELYN CHANELLE

Age: 26
Address: DENVER, CO
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-07-07
Arresting Agency: WHP
Charges:

  • Reckless Endangering – Death or Serious Bodily Injury, 4 counts
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #4647, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

 

 

MAIS, ALUISHA MARLENA REANNE

Age: 26
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-07-07
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:

  • Theft – < $1000 (WRNT)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #4645, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Shoplifting – < $1000 (WRNT FTA)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #4646, CASH, $438, Court: RS Municipal Court

 

HORTON, SHELLEY ANN

Age: 41
Address: OAKDALE, CA
Booking Type: NWS HOLD
Booking Date: 2019-07-07
Arresting Agency: NWS
Charges:

  • Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: Court: OTHER

