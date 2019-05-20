Sweetwater County Arrests: May 19-20, 2019

0
72

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

 

COMEAUX, MICHAEL JOHN

Age: 41
Address: NEW IBERIA, LA
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-05-19
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
  • Theft – < $1000
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #4353, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

 

LANEY, KATELYNN ANN

Age: 24
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2019-05-19
Released: 2019-05-19
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
  • Vicious Animals – 1st Offense (WRNT FTP)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #4352, CASH, $210, Court: RS Municipal Court

 

HALE, KASH ADAM

Age: 21
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2019-05-19
Released: 2019-05-19
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
  • DWUI – 0.08% or More – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #4351, SURETY OR CASH, $820, Court: RS Municipal Court
  • Posted Speed Limits – 6 to 10 Mph Over
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #4351, SURETY OR CASH, $820, Court: RS Municipal Court

 

CLARK, WILLIAM RALPH

Age: 48
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking: 2019-05-19
Released: 2019-05-19
Type: 24/7 VIOLATION
Arresting Agency: SCSO

 

