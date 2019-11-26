Sweetwater County Arrests: Nov. 25 – Nov. 26, 2019

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.
FROMAN, TY LAWRENCE
Age: 22
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-11-25
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Warrant Arrest
- Status: , Bond: #5435, NO BOND, $0, Court: OTHER
RODRIGUEZ MELCHOR, MIRNA A
Age: 34
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2019-11-25
Released: 2019-11-25
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Bond Company: A & L BONDING
- Driving While Cancelled, Suspended, Revoked – 2nd Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5432, SURETY OR CASH, $560, Court: RS Municipal Court
ROLLINS, REINA MARY
Age: 48
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-11-25
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Endangering Children – in Room, Dwelling, Vehicle with Methamphetamine
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5436, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams – 2nd Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5436, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Person Using (use) or Under Influence of Controlled Substance
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5436, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5436, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT