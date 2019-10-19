Sweetwater County Arrests: Oct. 18 – Oct. 19, 2019



All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

ZUPENCE, MATTHEW JAMES Age: 36 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2019-10-18 Arresting Agency: WHP Charges: DWUI – Physical Control – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years Status: PENDING, Bond: #5212, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Following Too Closely – Reasonable and Prudent Status: PENDING, Bond: #5212, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Operation of Vehicles Upon Approach of Authorized Emergency Vehicles Status: PENDING, Bond: #5212, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Driving Without Interlock Device – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #5212, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Exceed 75 Mph On Interstate (6+ Mph Over) Status: PENDING, Bond: #5212, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Consumption/Possession of Opened Alcoholic Beverage By Operator of Vehicle – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #5212, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



PENNINGTON, STACI LYNN Age: 44 Address: LYMAN, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2019-10-18 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Open Container in the Streets Prohibited Status: PENDING, Bond: #5211, SURETY OR CASH, $880, Court: RS Municipal Court

Drunk in Public – 3rd+ Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #5211, SURETY OR CASH, $880, Court: RS Municipal Court

Shoplifting – Conceals -1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #5211, SURETY OR CASH, $880, Court: RS Municipal Court

