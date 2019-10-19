Sweetwater County Arrests: Oct. 18 – Oct. 19, 2019

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.
ZUPENCE, MATTHEW JAMES
Age: 36
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-10-18
Arresting Agency: WHP
Charges:
- DWUI – Physical Control – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5212, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Following Too Closely – Reasonable and Prudent
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5212, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Operation of Vehicles Upon Approach of Authorized Emergency Vehicles
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5212, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Driving Without Interlock Device – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5212, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Exceed 75 Mph On Interstate (6+ Mph Over)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5212, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Consumption/Possession of Opened Alcoholic Beverage By Operator of Vehicle – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5212, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
PENNINGTON, STACI LYNN
Age: 44
Address: LYMAN, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-10-18
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Open Container in the Streets Prohibited
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5211, SURETY OR CASH, $880, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Drunk in Public – 3rd+ Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5211, SURETY OR CASH, $880, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Shoplifting – Conceals -1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5211, SURETY OR CASH, $880, Court: RS Municipal Court
OSBORNE, TYSON DELOY
Age: 24
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: SENTENCED
Booking Date: 2019-10-18
Scheduled Release: 2019-10-21
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years (REACT)
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT