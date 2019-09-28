Sweetwater County Arrests: September 27 – September 28, 2019



All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

HOLCOMB, ALEX NEAL Age: 29 Address: HOMER, AK Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2019-09-27 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces- 2nd Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #5135, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



NAVARRO ZARATE, ANTONIO R Age: 19 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: SENTENCED Booking Date: 2019-09-27 Scheduled Release: 2019-09-29 Arresting Agency: GRMC Charges: Public Intoxication Status: SENTENCED, Bond: Court: GR Municipal Court



FOGLE, MATTHEW IAN Age: 40 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2019-09-27 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Warrant Arrest Status: PENDING, Bond: #5134, CASH, $250, Court: RS Municipal Court



POWELL, WILLIAM MYRON Age: 56 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2019-09-27 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 3rd+ Offense (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #5132, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

