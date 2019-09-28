Sweetwater County Arrests: September 27 – September 28, 2019

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

HOLCOMB, ALEX NEAL

Age: 29
Address: HOMER, AK
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-09-27
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:

  • Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces- 2nd Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #5135, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

 

 

NAVARRO ZARATE, ANTONIO R

Age: 19
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: SENTENCED
Booking Date: 2019-09-27
Scheduled Release: 2019-09-29
Arresting Agency: GRMC
Charges:

  • Public Intoxication
    • Status: SENTENCED, Bond:  Court: GR Municipal Court

 

 

FOGLE, MATTHEW IAN

Age: 40
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-09-27
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:

  • Warrant Arrest
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #5134, CASH, $250, Court: RS Municipal Court

 

POWELL, WILLIAM MYRON

Age: 56
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-09-27
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:

  • Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 3rd+ Offense (WRNT)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #5132, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Breach of Peace (WRNT)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #5132, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

 

 

SAXTON, MICHAEL JAMES

Age: 43
Address: EVANSTON, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-09-27
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:

  • Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #5131, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court

