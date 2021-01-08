Sweetwater County city councils meeting Jan. 13 to discuss ‘mutually relevant’ business

Tyler Johnson, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING (January 8, 2021) – Sweetwater County city councils will meet in a special meeting at Rock Springs City Hall on Wednesday, Jan. 13, at 5:30 p.m.

The purpose of the meeting will be to identify, discuss and deliberate public business that is mutually relevant to Sweetwater County.

It may include Rock Springs, Green River, Bairoil, Granger, Superior and Wamsutter.

The meeting will be available through video conferencing and on the County’s YouTube channel https:www.youtube.com/channel/ucpe1fuV mrPq8dVoZ3FttNA/live.