Sweetwater County reports three new COVID-19 case, 16 statewide

Wyo4News Staff, [email protected]

CHEYENNE, WYOMING (August 12, 2020) — According to the Wyoming Department of Health, as of Wednesday, August 12, Sweetwater County reported three new laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19. This brings the total to 250. Sweetwater County now has 16 probable cases.

Statewide, 16 new laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 were reported. There are now 2,600 laboratory-confirmed cases and probable cases are 486. 2,577 of those cases have recovered. The total number of active cases in Wyoming is 509. The death toll due to the virus is 29.

For more information and statistics on COVID-19 click here.