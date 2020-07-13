Sweetwater County students excel at UW, receive degrees

LARAMIE, WYOMING (July 9, 2020) — The University of Wyoming accorded degrees upon the following students from Sweetwater County at the completion of the 2020 spring semester.
The following degrees may be included on this list: BA (Bachelor of Arts); BM (Bachelor of Music); BS (Bachelor of Science); BSCH (Bachelor of Science in Chemical Engineering); BSCP (Bachelor of Science in Computer Engineering); BSCS (Bachelor of Science in Computer Science); BSEE (Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering); BSEN (Bachelor of Science in Energy Systems Engineering); BSFC (Bachelor of Science in Family and Consumer Sciences); BSME (Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering); BSN (Bachelor of Science in Nursing); BSW (Bachelor of Science in Social Work); CERT (Certificate); JD (Juris Doctor); MA (Master of Arts); MBA (Master of Business Administration); MM (Master of Music); MS (Master of Science); and MSW (Master of Social Work).
The students are:
Farson
William Ray Louderback BS
Jason D. Lux BA
Green River
Kelsee G. Barton BS
Alleece Nichole Braman BS
Christopher L. Byrd BSCH
Amanda Carson CERT
Cory T. Cassity BA
Amanda Grace Chidester BS
Averee R. Cobb BS
Jesse Ken Evans BSCS
Jared I. Flores BS
Kyle A. Goglio BSCH
Autumn Brooke Holmes BSW
Nickolas Hoskins BM
Vabsi B. Ibarra BS
Adam E. Kroupa MBA
Mariah Lucero BSFC
Ezekiel M. Mamalis BS
Haley M. Rawlings MS
Francheska MarDean Riley BA
Cole J. Verner BA
Garrett David Young BA
McKinnon
Cori J. Terry BS
Reliance
Mikayla Lisa Peterson BM
Rock Springs
Hanna Prakash Ahuja BS
Steven Anselmi-Stith BS
Melissa Bates BS
Ryan J. Brandt BS
Marcus J. Cantu BSCS
Kolbe J. Chavez BS
Katherine Anne Chollak BA
Jacob Steven Grant Combs BS
Anna Nicole Crawford MA
Brianna Alexa Diaz BSEN
Tiffany B. Diaz BSME
Kaitlyn Rose Erramouspe BS
James Matthew Fantin BS and BSCS
Deanah Fullmer CERT
Jordan Renee Goldman BS
Jalen Marie Gravett BSN
Kaylee Hardesty double BS
Karolina Rozalia Klatka BA and BS
Anthony Ray Lew BSME
Sheri Rochelle Mathews BS
Austin John Murphy BSCH
Yannick Ngole BSCP
Tiffany Marie Prather BS
Brent Richard Rhodes JD
Jennifer Mayvelyn Rocha Olivas BA
Timothy Samuel Rolich BSCS
Braxton George Rosette CERT
Angie M. Spann CERT
Sydnye Karen Spicer BSEE
Kaylee Rachelle Tuttle BA
Taylor M. Tygum BSN
Anthony Albert Vesco BS
Matthew J. Vesco BS
Jaynie Rene Welsh double BS
Jacob W. Wilson BS
Kylee Ann Wylie BA