Sweetwater311.org website to give daily local COVID-19 updates

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Mar. 18, 2020) — The website Sweetwater311.org is now active. Sweetwater311.org is a newly created public information website dedicated to health and safety updates relating to the coronavirus disease in Sweetwater County.

The Sweetwater Combined Communications Center web site intends to post morning and afternoon briefings, along with related media releases and community updates.

Sweetwater Combined Communications Center is also in the process of activating a 311 local government information telephone hotline which will be a non-emergency telephone number county residents can call to receive pre-recorded briefings relating to coronavirus in Sweetwater County.