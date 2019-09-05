Tigers Fall Out Of Latest 4A High School Football Poll

Rock Springs, WY (9/5/19) – The latest WyoPreps.com Coaches and Media High School Football Rankings are out. After last week’s loss in Sheridan, Rock Springs falls out of the 4A top five poll. The Tigers were replaced at the number five slot by Laramie, the team the Tigers will host on Friday in their home opener.

Casper Natrona is still number in the 4A rankings followed by Gillette’s Thunder Basin, Sheridan, and Cheyenne East.

There was no voting this week in the other classes as their regular seasons will start this week.

3A Preseason Poll

1 – Star Valley, 2 – Jackson, 3- Cody, 4 – Douglas, 5 – Torrington

2A Preseason Poll

1 – Buffalo and Mountain View 3 – Greybull, 4 – Thermopolis, 5 – Glenrock

1A Preseason Poll

1 – Big Horn, 2 – Upton-Sundance, 3 – Cokeville, 4 – Pine Bluffs, 5 – Lusk

6-Man Preseason Poll

1 – Little Snake River, 2 – H.E.M, 3 – Farson-Eden, 4 – Meeteetse, 5 – Burlington