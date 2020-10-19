Today is your final day to pre-register to vote in Nov. general election

Advertisement

(October 19, 2020) — Today is the last day residents can pre-register to vote in the upcoming November 3 general election. Locally, voter registration can occur at the Sweetwater County Courthouse in Green River today from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Voters can still register to vote at the polls on election day.

State law provides that a person may register to vote not less than 14 days before an election. “Qualified elector” includes: being a citizen of the United States; be at least eight (18) years of age on the day of the next general election; is a bona fide resident of Wyoming; not currently adjudicated mentally incompetent; has not been convicted of a felony, or if convicted has had his civil or voting rights restored.

More than 20 percent of Wyoming’s registered voters have already cast their ballots for the Nov. 3 general election as of Friday. The Wyoming Secretary of State’s office reported that nearly 56,000 votes have already been cast through absentee ballots.

As of early last week, almost 40 percent of Wyoming’s registered voters had requested absentee ballots.