Tomorrow is last day to sign up for RSFD’s Toys for Kids program

Advertisement

Tyler Johnson, [email protected]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (November 23, 2020) – Tuesday, Nov. 24, is the final day to sign up for Toys for Kids, which is sponsored by the Rock Springs Firefighters.

People can sign up at the Rock Springs Food Bank, located at 90 Center Street, from 10:45 a.m. to 2:45 p.m. and 4 p.m. to 5:45 p.m.

Advertisement

For decades, the Rock Springs Firefighters have been collecting and sorting toys that are donated by the kind-hearted citizens of our community so that children are able to receive a Christmas gift. The program is for kids through 12 years of age.

The annual program commenced with the annual Toy Run on Sunday, Nov. 10. The Toy Run is coordinated annually through Flaming Gorge Harley Davidson.

The Rock Springs Fire Department began accepting toy donations Nov. 8. Donations of new toys or monetary donations to support the cause may be dropped off at the Rock Springs Fire Department Headquarters station at 600 College Drive. Donations of toys will be accepted at the fire stations until 7 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 4, 2020; monetary donations will be accepted through Dec. 17. Please make checks for donations out to “Toys for Kids.”

Anyone who needs assistance in ensuring that their children through 12 years of age get a Christmas gift is eligible to participate. To equally distribute the toys, you must sign up for the giveaway, which will be held at the rear entrance to the old Herberger’s store at the White Mountain Mall on Dec. 19.

This year there are some changes of note: